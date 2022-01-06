How to Watch Tyler Perry's Sista's S4 E1

Tyler Perry's Sistas comes to BET for Season 4. Get ready for laughs, but also some drama.

Written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry, "Sistas" follows a group of single black women as they navigate the ups and downs of modern life.

How to Watch Tyler Perry's Sistas S4 E1 Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: BET

Live Stream Tyler Perry's Sistas S4 E1 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In teases from Season 4, we learn that Zac's (played by Devale Ellis) legal problems have only just begun and see Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) threatening Hayden (Chris Warren).

In the first episode we find out that ​​Danni is put in a compromising predicament and receives unsolicited help from El Fuego [Dion Rome].

"Sistas" is all about careers, friendships, romances, and even social media. The comedy-drama series features Andi Barnes, an ambitious divorce lawyer, Danni King, a funny and fearless airport employee, Karen Mott, a street-smart hair salon owner, and Sabrina Hollins, a smart and stylish bank teller.

Regional restrictions may apply.