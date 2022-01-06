How to Watch Tyler Perry's Sista's S4 E1

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tyler Perry's Sistas S4 E1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tyler Perry's Sistas comes to BET for Season 4. Get ready for laughs, but also some drama.

Written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry, "Sistas" follows a group of single black women as they navigate the ups and downs of modern life.

How to Watch Tyler Perry's Sistas S4 E1 Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: BET

Live Stream Tyler Perry's Sistas S4 E1 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In teases from Season 4, we learn that Zac's (played by Devale Ellis) legal problems have only just begun and see Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) threatening Hayden (Chris Warren).

In the first episode we find out that ​​Danni is put in a compromising predicament and receives unsolicited help from El Fuego [Dion Rome].

"Sistas" is all about careers, friendships, romances, and even social media. The comedy-drama series features Andi Barnes, an ambitious divorce lawyer, Danni King, a funny and fearless airport employee, Karen Mott, a street-smart hair salon owner, and Sabrina Hollins, a smart and stylish bank teller. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
5
2022

Tyler Perry's Sistas

TV CHANNEL: BET
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

northern iowa
College Basketball

How to Watch Valparaiso at Northern Iowa

47 seconds ago
texas tech
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Iowa State

47 seconds ago
USATSI_17381251
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball

47 seconds ago
penn state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Northwestern

47 seconds ago
chip-joanna-gaines-mc-main-201203
entertainment

How to Watch Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Premiere

47 seconds ago
sistas-
entertainment

How to Watch Tyler Perry's Sista's S4 E1

47 seconds ago
1639668522755
entertainment

How to Watch Worst Cooks in America S24 E1

47 seconds ago
villanova
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17398179
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Timberwolves

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy