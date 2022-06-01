Skip to main content

How to Watch Tyler Perry's Sistas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The season premiere of Tyler Perry's Sistas airs tonight on BET.

Tyler Perry's Sistas follows a group of single women and their lives as they go through ups and downs related to numerous topics ranging from careers to dating. The show originally premiered in October 2019 and has since aired four seasons with a total of 72 episodes.

How to Watch Tyler Perry's Sistas Today:

Date: June 1, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BET

Live stream Tyler Perry's Sistas on fuboTV: Get access now!

The season 4 summer premiere airs tonight after a three month hiatus. The BET series returns as the leading ladies continue to navigate life, love and careers in their 30s.

By the mid-season finale, which aired three months ago, Karen was back in Fatima's face picking fights after the two characters had made strides throughout the season to make amends. The two seemed to come to an accord when Karen confessed that she was jealous because Zac wasn't the best version of himself with her, the way he is with Fatima.

The cast includes KJ Smith as Andi; Mignon as Danni; Ebony Obsidian as Karen; Novi Brown as Sabrina; and Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima. 

Don't miss the continuation of this thrilling series on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on BET!

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Tyler Perry's Sistas

TV CHANNEL: BET
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
