The second season of UFO Witness premieres Tuesday night and the season should be even better than the first.

How to Watch UFO Witness Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: June 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Travel Channel

Since the government’s release of information last year, the reporting of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) sightings and new frightening accounts of close encounters has skyrocketed.

Now, in the second season of UFO Witness, eyewitness accounts, as well as exclusive video and photographic evidence of UFOs aim to uncover the methods and motives behind the aliens visiting our planet.

Former federal agent Ben Hansen and investigative journalist Melissa Tittl have made it their mission to uncover the truth behind the most shocking and terrifying UFO sightings across America.

In the first episode of the second season, Hansen and Tittl follow the trail of a shapeshifting UFO that seems intent on cracking our military secrets. The more they learn about the amorphous aircraft and its link to a mysterious race of blue-skinned aliens, the more they realize it's unlike anything they've ever seen.

If you love UFOs and the thought of aliens then this show is right up your alley and a must-watch.

