Skip to main content

How to Watch UFO Witness Season Two Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Travel Channel brings back UFO Witness for the season two debut Tuesday night.

The second season of UFO Witness premieres Tuesday night and the season should be even better than the first.

How to Watch UFO Witness Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: June 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Travel Channel

Live Stream UFO Witness Season Two Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Since the government’s release of information last year, the reporting of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) sightings and new frightening accounts of close encounters has skyrocketed. 

Now, in the second season of UFO Witness, eyewitness accounts, as well as exclusive video and photographic evidence of UFOs aim to uncover the methods and motives behind the aliens visiting our planet. 

Former federal agent Ben Hansen and investigative journalist Melissa Tittl have made it their mission to uncover the truth behind the most shocking and terrifying UFO sightings across America.

In the first episode of the second season, Hansen and Tittl follow the trail of a shapeshifting UFO that seems intent on cracking our military secrets. The more they learn about the amorphous aircraft and its link to a mysterious race of blue-skinned aliens, the more they realize it's unlike anything they've ever seen.

If you love UFOs and the thought of aliens then this show is right up your alley and a must-watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

UFO Witness Season Two Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Travel Channel
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

diana-taurasi
WNBA

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Courtney Vandersloot
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Aces

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
tout
entertainment

How to Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
p18850141_b_v13_aa
entertainment

How to Watch UFO Witness Season Two Premiere

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
Jun 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is greeted by right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is greeted by right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy