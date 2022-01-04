'Ugliest House in America' premieres Monday, with new episodes every night this week.

HGTV's Ugliest House in America will premiere on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET, with the five episodes of the special series set to air over the course of the week. All episodes will air at 10 p.m. except for Friday's episode, which will air at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Ugliest House in America Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Live Stream: You can stream Ugliest House in America Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The five-episode event is hosted by comedian Retta, best known for her role as Donna Meagle on NBC's Parks and Recreation and as Ruby Hill in NBC's Good Girls.

The series finds Retta touring some of the ugliest houses in America, just as the title suggests. The show takes Retta to 12 homes that are competing for the title of Ugliest House in America.

The winning homeowner will get $150,000 to renovate their home.

From the sounds of some of Retta's interviews about the show, it sounds like viewers are in for some real eyesores. The comedian has said that each home has unique features that made it a worthy nominee for the title of America's ugliest home.

Regional restrictions may apply.