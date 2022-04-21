Skip to main content

How to Watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 3 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

14 cowboys from across the nation compete in the harsh Wyoming terrain for their chance to win the prize of a lifetime in Thursday's season three premiere.

In the frigid mountains of Wyoming, 14 cowboys lock horns in the first of many grueling challenges on Thursday. Along with two expert judges, host Trace Adkins evaluates their performances and decides which cowboy will be the first to go home.

How to Watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 3 Premiere Today:

Date: April 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: INSP

Live stream Ultimate Cowboy Showdown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The grand prize is a herd of cattle (worth at least $50,000), a coveted belt buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights.

The contestants come from all across the country. Texas is where the most cowboys are from. A few other states include New Mexico, Montana and even Oregon.

A nice twist is that it isn't just men competing, but one woman as well. Brianna Markum-McClain is from Tatum, New Mexico and is ready to beat anyone who gets in her way.

Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville. That is an amazing run for one of country music’s most easily identifiable stars. He will be hosting the show for the third straight season. 

