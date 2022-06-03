How to Watch Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Series Premiere

The Disney Channel presents a new series tonight called Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion. This new series follows teenager Violet as she becomes the superhero Ultra Violet.

How to Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Disney Channel

Live Stream Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Series Premiere on fuboTV Today: Get access now!

Played by Scarlett Estevez, Violet stumbles upon a mysterious luchador mask which ultimately chooses her to assume its powers. The newly formed superhero is eager to become well-known and seeks out the city's most famous superhero, Black Scorpion.

Little does Ultra Violet know, buts she is the successor of Cruz de la Vega, her uncle and superhero-in-disguise, Black Scorpion, who is played by J.R. Villarreal. The two begin superhero training together and while Violet tries to balance middle school and training, her uncle realizes he is also learning how to be a more impactful superhero with the Gen-Z approach to crime-fighting.

This is Scarlett Estevez's first leading role after acting in short films and commercials since she was three years old. Estevez has the opportunity to learn alongside Villarreal who has been acting since he was 10 years old alongside some big names like Paul Walker and Laurence Fishburne.

Tune in tonight for Disney's new installment of the superhero era from their young adult perspective.

Regional restrictions may apply.