With the help of her nonprofit organization, Roo Powell exposes and also prevents online child sex abuse. The season two premiere is on Thursday.

Roo Powell is a woman on a mission to exposes just how rampant child sex trafficking is and what kind of tactics people will use to their benefit. With the help of her nonprofit team, SOSA, she transforms into underage girls to engage with child predators and protect the most vulnerable.

How to Watch Undercover Underage Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

The second season will be similar to season one, which consisted of six episodes. Season one's finale was at the end of November.

In the season one finale, Flori talks to an alleged 17-year-old who is desperate to buy nude photographs of her. After he eventually disappears, she is approached by a much older man who has suspiciously similar tactics, goals and demands.

Another episode from season one that had plenty of twists and turns was when the team created an of-age persona. Meanwhile, a seemingly innocent older man reaches out to a new persona, Alex. A shocking discovery leaves the team feeling blindsided.

Powell is an American writer and advocate. She was born in Hong Kong and began writing online in 2010, which led to larger writing and branding projects as well as speaking engagements.

