Skip to main content

How to Watch Unsellable Houses Season 3 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third season of HGTV's Unsellable Houses premieres on Tuesday night.

Unsellable Houses returns to HGTV on Tuesday for a third season.

How to Watch Unsellable Houses Season 3 Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Live stream Unsellable Houses Season 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show stars twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, who try to help homeowners sell homes that seem unsellable. To do so, the sisters visit other homes in the area, seeing what has made those homes sell and then bringing those ideas to the homeowners so they can make the necessary changes to take the house from unsellable to sellable.

Lamb and Davis are both real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest. Lamb has worked in that field longer and established one of the top real estate companies in Snohomish County, while her sister later left a position in sales to join her sister. The duo competed on the third season of HGTV's Rock the Block, bringing the duo attention that helped make Unsellable Houses a hit show.

Tuesday's premiere episode, "Family Fixer," finds the sisters trying to help their cousin sell a home that's wildly different from the neighboring houses. Can they fix it up and make it sell?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Unsellable Houses Season 3 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: HGTV
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Derek Cain-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Unsellable Houses
entertainment

How to Watch Unsellable Houses Season 3 Premiere

By Justin Carter2 minutes ago
USATSI_3689903
College Baseball

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Diego

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Blackhawks

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
HS Football Fans
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Independiente Petrolero

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 2
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Flamengo vs. Talleres (C)

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy