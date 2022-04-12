How to Watch Unsellable Houses Season 3 Premiere

Unsellable Houses returns to HGTV on Tuesday for a third season.

How to Watch Unsellable Houses Season 3 Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Live stream Unsellable Houses Season 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show stars twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, who try to help homeowners sell homes that seem unsellable. To do so, the sisters visit other homes in the area, seeing what has made those homes sell and then bringing those ideas to the homeowners so they can make the necessary changes to take the house from unsellable to sellable.

Lamb and Davis are both real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest. Lamb has worked in that field longer and established one of the top real estate companies in Snohomish County, while her sister later left a position in sales to join her sister. The duo competed on the third season of HGTV's Rock the Block, bringing the duo attention that helped make Unsellable Houses a hit show.

Tuesday's premiere episode, "Family Fixer," finds the sisters trying to help their cousin sell a home that's wildly different from the neighboring houses. Can they fix it up and make it sell?

Regional restrictions may apply.