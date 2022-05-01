How to Watch VICE: Putin’s Playbook

The premiere of Season 3 of the investigative documentary series VICE: Putin’s Playbook airs on Sunday night.

Vice has been investigating the biggest issues in the world today, both domestic and abroad as the third season premieres today with Putin’s Playbook & United States of Vigilantes. The episode is marked as TV-MA for adult content and language as it explores the current devastating situation in Ukraine.

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime

Season 3 of Showtime’s hit series Vice is set to explore the biggest issues in the world today:

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia behind the demands of Vladimir Putin is explored by Hind Hassan from the city of Kharkiv, one of the most devastated by the bombing and attacks from their neighboring country.

Hassan reports from the ground with interviews and footage to show the world more of the devastation from this war that has been labeled as a war crime by various world leaders and NATO.

In the other segment of today’s premiere, Paola Ramos works her way throughout the United States to see how a new political tool is altering democracy as a whole in the country.

The Vice series has explored many different issues for the past two years and 28 episodes and shed light on real-world issues every week.

This season is going to do the same thing, starting with the biggest story and human atrocity of the year as it is still happening.

