How to Watch The Villains of Valley View Series Premiere

The Disney Channel presents a new series tonight called The Villains of Valley View. The series follows a family of supervillains who escape the League of Villains and find themselves trying to live a somewhat normal life in a small Texas town.

How to The Villains of Valley View Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Disney Channel

After teenage supervillain Havoc, played by Isabella Pappas, stands up to the head of the League, her family is forced to assume new identities and fit into a sleepy suburban Texas community.

Havoc's neighbor, Hartley (played by Kayden Muller-Janssen) will be the key to hiding the superpowers the whole family possesses as Hartley teaches Havoc how to be normal, something the family has always avoided. Havoc takes on a new persona as Amy to stay incognito as the family continues to hide and quell the powers that have made them the powerful supervillains they were in their previous lives.

The show premieres tonight on the Disney Channel and the first five episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 22. Tune in as this new light-hearted show gives Wizards of Waverly Place vibes with a dark, villainous twist.

