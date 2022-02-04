Skip to main content

How to Watch War of the Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Big Cat Week takes center stage for the 11th time. One of the episodes will be "War of the Lions", which airs on Thursday night.

Showcasing some of its biggest and rarest cats, Big Cat Week continues with "War of the Lions", which is one of its most exciting episodes. 

How to Watch War of the Lions Today:

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nat Geo WILD

Live Stream War of the Lions on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Big Cat Week highlights National Geographic’s commitment to conservation and showcases some of the biggest and rarest cats to date. Thursday marks its final day, and "War of the Lions" is its second-to-last episode. The event began on Jan. 30.

In total it will include 11 in-depth programs, each exploring a different big cat species, their struggles facing extinction, and rare, never-before-seen footage in their natural habitats, from the Okavango Delta to the Serengeti to Thailand.

In Thursday's episode, a savannah is bursting with game, but not a drop to drink. All lion kingdoms are not created equal, which begs one question. Who is the real king of the beasts?

National Geographic explorers and wildlife conservationists Dereck and Beverly Joubert are the brains behind Big Cat Week. They have been filming, researching and exploring in Africa for over 35 years.

