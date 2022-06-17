How to Watch Watergate: High Crimes in the White House

CBS brings us a new look at the Watergate scandal in Watergate: High Crimes in the White House premiering Friday night at 9 pm EST

Richard Nixon is one of the most infamous presidents in the history of the United States thanks to his part in the Watergate scandal.

Nixon was removed from the presidency after the scandal broke and is still the only president to ever be kicked out of office.

Friday night CBS will dive into the Watergate scandal and how it evolved with Watergate: High Crimes in the White House.

The gripping documentary premieres 50 years to the day of the infamous break-in at the Democratic Headquarters located within the Watergate office complex. What seemed at first a mere burglary grew into an extraordinary story of crime and scandal that took down President Richard Nixon – and that remains as relevant as ever accord to cbs.com.

If you love history or are just enthralled with what happened with Nixon as president and what led to his downfall then this documentary is for you.

It's a story that has gripped the country forever and this documentary should pique the interest even more.

