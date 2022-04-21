Skip to main content

How to Watch We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a new series from Fuse, We Need to Talk About America focuses on a slew of different topics, many of which are unexpected. The show premieres on Wednesday.

We Need to Talk About America will leave you looking at our culture in a whole new light. Some topics are off the radar, while others are expected. 

How to Watch We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fuse

Live stream We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gender reveals, eating contests, over the top proposals, social media. American culture can be wild and weird. 

The difference in this series is that the perspective is coming from freethinking, sharp witted, first generation and bi-cultural comedians. Plenty of people and things will get roasted. 

In the series premiere, comedians put Life Hacks on trial, expose secrets of Area 51, plus relationship advice from comedian Zainab Johnson.

This new series is an attempt by Fuse to not only develop new content, but make sure it is connecting with multicultural audiences. It is one of five new original series set to debut across the company’s streaming and TV channels. Along with We Need to Talk About America, Upcycle Nation, Filmmakers to Watch, Like A Girl and TallBoyz are also set to premiere.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

April
20
2022

We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Fuse
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

we-need-to-talk-about-america-fuse-770x433
entertainment

How to Watch We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18111975
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Coyotes

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18112502
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Kraken

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_18112420
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy