In a new series from Fuse, We Need to Talk About America focuses on a slew of different topics, many of which are unexpected. The show premieres on Wednesday.

We Need to Talk About America will leave you looking at our culture in a whole new light. Some topics are off the radar, while others are expected.

How to Watch We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fuse

Live stream We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere on fuboTV:

Gender reveals, eating contests, over the top proposals, social media. American culture can be wild and weird.

The difference in this series is that the perspective is coming from freethinking, sharp witted, first generation and bi-cultural comedians. Plenty of people and things will get roasted.

In the series premiere, comedians put Life Hacks on trial, expose secrets of Area 51, plus relationship advice from comedian Zainab Johnson.

This new series is an attempt by Fuse to not only develop new content, but make sure it is connecting with multicultural audiences. It is one of five new original series set to debut across the company’s streaming and TV channels. Along with We Need to Talk About America, Upcycle Nation, Filmmakers to Watch, Like A Girl and TallBoyz are also set to premiere.

