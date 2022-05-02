How to Watch Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Premiere

Over the past 10 years, one of the best comedians from roasts to stand-up specials has been Nikki Glaser. She has made a name for herself as a ruthless roaster during Comedy Central specials and one of the most open female comedians when it comes to faux pas topics. In her new reality TV show on E!, she moves back to her hometown during the pandemic with all the shenanigans that come from that scenario.

Nikki Glaser moved back to her hometown during the pandemic and connected with her past, family and ex-boyfriend along the way:

Glaser really burst onto the scene in 2015 with her show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and participated in multiple roasts over the next few years along with appearances on TV shows, in movies and with her own comedy specials.

So far, Glaser has two comedy specials, first in 2016 with Perfect and her second in 2019 Bangin’.

Then the pandemic hit, shutting down a lot of production for shows, movies and live events like stand-up specials, really limiting the creative opportunities for everyone, including Glaser.

In this reality show, Glaser travels home to live with her family getting to see more from her parents, childhood friends, home town and even her ex-boyfriend, who reconnects with Glaser leading to a romantic situation.

With Glaser’s reputation and comedy chops, this should be a very funny experience rooted in real-life situations as one of the funniest people today goes back home.

