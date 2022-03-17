Skip to main content

How to Watch Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

"Welcome to Flatch" premieres on Thursday night and is a mockumentary about small-town Ohio that is funny and at times relatable.

The story is simple. A film crew has been sent to document life in small-town America. They come across Flatch, a town with two restaurants that has eccentric townspeople, urban legends and unique traditions.

How to Watch Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere Today:

Date: March 17, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You are immediately introduced to best friends and cousins Kelly and Shrub, who allow the camera crew to follow them and document everything from Kelly's various entrepreneurial ideas to Shrub's attempts to woo his crush.

In the first episode, the whole town attends the annual Scarecrow Festival, where Kelly and Shrub compete in the festival events.

Other characters include Cheryl, the editor of the local paper, who moved to Flatch from Minneapolis with her now ex-boyfriend. You also have the town reverend named Father Joe. Nadine, Kelly's childhood best friend turned enemy, runs the historical society. One of the other interesting characters that is rather cringeworthy is Mickey, who believes he's Shrub's best friend because they share a birthday.

Inspired by the British comedy "This Country", the mockumentary series comes from Jenny Bicks and is executive produced and directed by Paul Feig. 

