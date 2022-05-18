How to Watch Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Premiere

Welcome to Plathville, the season four premiere of the reality TV show about the Plath family today.

The Plath family welcome you into their world through the TV, which is something they have never watched themselves in season four of Welcome to Plathville. This family does not follow popular culture or the social norms that most do, marching to the beat of their own drums in rural Georgia focusing on family, religion and music.

How to Watch Welcome to Plathville Premiere today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

The first look into season four of Welcome to Plathville picks up where the family left off last season as they spread their wings:

This season the older kids are moved all around the country and out of the den in Georgia, with Micah in Los Angeles, his sister in Tampa Bay and his parents still at home with the younger siblings.

The Plath’s have nine kids that they raised in a very specific manner that kept them sheltered in their community and family.

Now, they are breaking out and experiencing life to its fullest, on camera for the world to see.

The show follows the older children’s relationships and journeys in the real world while also keeping the focus on their parents, who have a handful of younger children still at home as they now grow up on camera after never watching TV.



Welcome to Plathville is a looking glass into a conservative family in the south entering the fourth season on TLC. Catch up with all the previous seasons on TLC and see how this family went from A to Z over the years.

