How to Watch Wellington Paranormal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

'Wellington Paranormal' is back on tv on Wednesday night when it airs on The CW as this entertaining mockumentary makes its return.

Wellington Paranormal is a mockumentary that follows the adventures of Officers O'Leary and Minogue, hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka, investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand.

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: June 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW

Live Stream Wellington Paranormal on fuboTV:

The show is a horror-comedy show that brings light to paranormal activity that is seen in New Zealand.

Wednesday night you can catch the first episode of season three titled "The Invisible Friend."

According to the episode description, after getting called out to a mysterious home invasion with no visible signs of entry, Minogue and O'Leary manage to arrest an invisible entity and bring it in for questioning. The entity turns out to be a large multi-tentacled creature. 

Despite the efforts of Minogue, O'Leary, Sergeant Maaka and Constable Parker, the creature manages to escape police custody. Minogue and O'Leary finally track the creature back to the home they initially visited. From the little girl they meet, they discover that the creature is named Daisy and is more afraid of them than vice versa. After installing a tracking device, they join the girl and other monsters for tea.

If you love paranormal activity but want to see a funny twist on it then check out Wellington Paranormal on The CW Wednesday night at 9 pm EST.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Wellington Paranormal

TV CHANNEL: The CW
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
