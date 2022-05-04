How to Watch Who Do You Believe? Series Premiere

ABC debuts its new series Who Do You Believe? on Tuesday night with viewers trying to figure out the true story.

No two stories are ever the same and in ABC's series Who Do You Believe? viewers will get firsthand accounts from different people and wonder which story is believable.

Date: May 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

This innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true crime cases from dual perspectives.

In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth.

There are two sides to every story and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: "Who Do You Believe?"

It is a fascinating premise that gives viewers a different spin on the normal who done it type of show. Viewers will get to see if they can be convinced by the storytelling of the victims and criminals.

How well can you tell who is telling the truth and who is lying? This show will test that ability and it premieres tonight on ABC.

