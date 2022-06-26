How to Watch Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? Premiere

The three-part documentary 'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?' premieres with more facts about her horrific crimes on Sunday.

In one of the most horrific and shocking revelations, a socialite and billionaire were accused and found guilty of their crimes. That is explored in Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?, a three-part documentary that starts today looking at Maxwell and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a successful financial consultant, and how they groomed and engaged in unspeakable actions with young girls.

After being convicted of five of the six major charges against Maxwell, STARZ takes a look at the person, the case and everything in-between:

This documentary is not only exploring the crimes and the recent court proceedings but who Maxwell actually is and was over the years.

She was born in France but raised in Oxford as the heiress of a publishing company her father, Robert Maxwell, established.

In her early years, she was a socialite and club owner (the Kit-Kat Club). She went to New York for her father after he bought the New York Daily News in 1991, shortly before he was found dead in the sea near the Canary Islands.

From there she moved to New York with her money, started a career in real estate and became a socialite in that scene.

She met Epstein in the 1980s but did not start a real relationship with him until the early 199’s when she was living in New York, where they continued to work together and be in a relationship up until their arrest and Epstein’s subsequent death.

This documentary series is set to showcase who she was and how she became one of the most despicable people of a generation.

