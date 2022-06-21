Skip to main content

How to Watch Wild 'N Out: Season 18 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wild 'N Out is back for season 18 on Tuesday night on VH1 with host Nick Cannon.

Wild 'N Out is still going strong and will be back for a season 18 starting on Tuesday night. Nick Cannon is the host of the show that includes skits and raps that are sure to make you laugh.

How to Watch Wild 'N Out Season 18 Premiere Today:

Date: June 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: VH1

Live Stream Wild 'N Out Season 18 Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The show, which started back in 2005, did take a hiatus for six years, but it has come back better than ever with Cannon the host through it all.

In the show Cannon is the captain of one of the teams, while a celebrity guest takes control of the other team.

The teams compete in a series of games before the final wild style round in which group members free style rap and hit a punch line against one of the other teams members.

The two teams compete for the title and the million dollar chain. The teams accumulate points based on winning the games and if the punchlines are good in the final battle.

It is a load of laughs and very entertaining. Catch the new season starting on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Wild 'N Out Season 18 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: VH1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
