Alison Victoria shows her creativity and determination in the Season 3 premiere of Windy City Rehab on HGTV.

Alison Victoria is fulfilling her dream of doing renovations in her hometown of Chicago. Alison could previously be seen on her show Kitchen Crashers, but she has moved on from simply renovating kitchens and is now renovating entire residences.

Tonight, Alison can be seen in the season three premiere completing a four-unit apartment building. While she has faced nearly two years of setbacks, she has made up for with creativity to source materials and repay her investors.

How to Watch Windy City Rehab Season 3 Premiere Today:

Date: April 21, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

In Windy City Rehab, Alison combines her business skills, knowledge of the housing market and design skill to purchase vintage homes in need of fixing up in historic neighborhoods.

She and her lead contractor, Donovan Eckhardt, know that if their designs do not attract high-end buyers, they risk losing a major investment in these properties. By combining a bit of modern design with the historical roots of these homes, Alison and Donovan create luxurious residences any buyer would be lucky to purchase.

