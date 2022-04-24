Skip to main content

How to Watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90s Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Plenty of 90s kids will rejoice watching some of their childhood heroes compete on Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition when it premieres Sunday night.

Worst Cooks in America is being revamped to a certain extent with this new series. The show will follow the same format as the original Worst Cooks in America, but this time around, it will include all celebrity "chefs" as they learn to cook with team mentors Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro.

How to Watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90s Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Food Network

Live Stream Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90s Series Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In episode one, the 90s celebrities will jump right into cooking when they are presented with the challenge of creating a pot luck dinner. It will be this challenge which puts them through the wringer and will ultimately determine which team they are recruited to be on. 

Some of the familiar faces viewers can expect to see aside from the chefs themselves are Lori Beth Denberg from All That, Tracey Gold from Growing Pains, Matthew Lawerence from Boy Meets World, Mark Long from Road Rules, Jodie Sweetin from Full House and more.  

This show is going to provide plenty of laughs for 90s kids all around as they remember the familiar faces they grew up with and learn that Kraft Mac & Cheese and Bagel Bites aren't the only things they should be able to cook at this point in their lives.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90s

TV CHANNEL: Food Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
