How to Watch Worst Cooks in America S24 E1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The recruits are trained on basic cooking techniques including baking, knife skills, temperature, seasoning and preparation. The final challenge is to cook a restaurant-quality, three-course meal for three food critics.
How to Watch Worst Cooks in America S24 E1 Today:
Date: Jan. 5, 2021
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: Food Network
Live Stream Worst Cooks in America S24 E1 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
To start the competition, Anne and Cliff have them show off their skills or lack thereof by cooking a loved one's favorite dish. For the main dish challenge, the recruits must replicate the chefs' surf-and-turf dinner.
Even though these 12 recruits know each other, they're all strangers to the culinary arts. They earn a cash prize of $25,000 and a Food Network cooking set if they win. In the celebrity edition of the show, the winning celebrity gets a $50,000 prize to donate to the charity of their choice.
Regional restrictions may apply.