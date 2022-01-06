A new batch of recruits for Worst Cooks in America arrive at boot camp to meet up with chefs and mentors Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks on Wednesday.

The recruits are trained on basic cooking techniques including baking, knife skills, temperature, seasoning and preparation. The final challenge is to cook a restaurant-quality, three-course meal for three food critics.

How to Watch Worst Cooks in America S24 E1 Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live Stream Worst Cooks in America S24 E1 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To start the competition, Anne and Cliff have them show off their skills or lack thereof by cooking a loved one's favorite dish. For the main dish challenge, the recruits must replicate the chefs' surf-and-turf dinner.

Even though these 12 recruits know each other, they're all strangers to the culinary arts. They earn a cash prize of $25,000 and a Food Network cooking set if they win. In the celebrity edition of the show, the winning celebrity gets a $50,000 prize to donate to the charity of their choice.

Regional restrictions may apply.