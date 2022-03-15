The second season of NBC's Young Rock is set to premiere on Tuesday.

How to Watch Young Rock Season 2 Premiere Today

Date: March 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream Young Rock Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Young Rock is based on the life of Dwayne Johnson, the actor and wrestler who is known as "The Rock." The show centers on Johnson's 2032 campaign for U.S. President and uses that as a frame to flashback to various points in his life, with three different actors playing younger versions of Johnson: Adrian Groulx is 10-year-old Johnson, Bradley Constant is 15-year-old Johnson and Uli Latukefu is college-aged Johnson. Johnson plays himself in the future scenes.

Tuesday's episode, "Unprecedented Fatherhood," finds 2032 Johnson reflecting on what it means to be a father and features flashbacks to all three of the early periods of Johnson's life, including 1996 Johnson struggling in the Canadian Football League.

Young Rock was created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. The show received mostly positive ratings in its first season. 3.06 million viewers tuned in back in December for the show's first Christmas special, "A Christmas Peril."

