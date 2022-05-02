How to Watch Ziwe Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ziwe is the riotously funny, new variety series from writer, comedian and internet sensation, Ziwe. It's a show that is a no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews and sketches that challenge America’s discomfort with race, politics, & other cultural issues, according to Showtime.com.
How to Watch: Ziwe Season Two Premiere Today:
Date: May 1, 2022
Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Showtime
Live Stream Help! I am in a Ziwe Season Two Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The show is hosted by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who started with a YouTube show and has now made her way to Showtime.
The first season debuted back in May of 2021 and Showtime quickly renewed it for a second season in June.
Ziwe ran for six episodes in the first season but is slated for 12 episodes for Season 2 starting on Sunday night.
The first episode of season two dives into the controversy surrounding Critical Race Theory with Charlamagne Tha God and then hosts a PTA meeting with parents against CRT according to the episode guide.
The show explores uncomfortable topics but tries to bring laughs along the way in this late-night variety show.
Tune in on Sunday night to see what Ziwe and Co. have in store for the start of Season 2.
Regional restrictions may apply.