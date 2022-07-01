Skip to main content

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Horizon Irish Open with Ryan Fox in the lead as they take the course today.

Ryan Fox shot an eight-under-par in the first round to take a one-stroke lead over the field at the Horizon Irish Open. The second round tees off today with four golfers just a stroke back and six more just two strokes back in a very competitive field. With a great first round under their belts from Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland, Fox and the rest of the field look to build more on that here today.

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Horizon Irish Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In the first round, Fox got off to a roaring start with four straight birdies, six birdies on the front nine and ended the day with a clean scorecard with eight birdies and zero bogeys all day.

He was on top of his game and might be unbeatable with a repeat of that today and entering the weekend.

Just behind Fox at seven-under-par are Frederic Lacroix, Jorge Campillo, Marcel Schneider and Fabrizio Zanotti.

All four of them played masterful first rounds as well with one combined bogey between the four of them and three clean scorecards.

Lacroix ended the first round with four birdies, two eagles and the solo birdie of this quartet. Campillo and Zanotti both rounded out their first rounds with seven birdies and zero bogeys, with Schneider putting up five birdies and one eagle.

All five of those golfers really controlled the course and played great entering today, building great momentum and confidence as the second round starts this morning.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Horizon Irish Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012895868h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
wimbledon-djokovic-2021
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
USATSI_18614695
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Dodgers: Stream MLB live, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy