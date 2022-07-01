The second round of the Horizon Irish Open with Ryan Fox in the lead as they take the course today.

Ryan Fox shot an eight-under-par in the first round to take a one-stroke lead over the field at the Horizon Irish Open. The second round tees off today with four golfers just a stroke back and six more just two strokes back in a very competitive field. With a great first round under their belts from Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland, Fox and the rest of the field look to build more on that here today.

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Horizon Irish Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In the first round, Fox got off to a roaring start with four straight birdies, six birdies on the front nine and ended the day with a clean scorecard with eight birdies and zero bogeys all day.

He was on top of his game and might be unbeatable with a repeat of that today and entering the weekend.

Just behind Fox at seven-under-par are Frederic Lacroix, Jorge Campillo, Marcel Schneider and Fabrizio Zanotti.

All four of them played masterful first rounds as well with one combined bogey between the four of them and three clean scorecards.

Lacroix ended the first round with four birdies, two eagles and the solo birdie of this quartet. Campillo and Zanotti both rounded out their first rounds with seven birdies and zero bogeys, with Schneider putting up five birdies and one eagle.

All five of those golfers really controlled the course and played great entering today, building great momentum and confidence as the second round starts this morning.

Regional restrictions may apply.