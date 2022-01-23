How to Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship had strong scores and play, then in the second round, the winds swirled to 30-plus miles per hour, making a challenging round to say the least. Things leveled out on Saturday and now championship Sunday in the second event on the European PGA Tour will hopefully have great conditions for a fantastic finish.
How to Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round today:
Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET
TV: The Golf Channel
Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Shane Lowry moved up the leaderboard after the third round to a tie for second place overall:
Very few golfers were able to have a quality second round due to the conditions, but nearly everyone in the top 10 of the leaderboard rebounding with a stronger third round on Saturday.
Scott Jamieson (-11) is looking to lead the tournament wire-to-wire as he enters the final round in first place again.
He finished his third round with five birdies and one bogey, which was more of a callback to the first round where he finished with nine birdies and zero bogeys. Through 54 holes he has 16 birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey on his scorecard.
Viktor Hovland (-8) slipped some after his stellar first round, shooting even par since then with five birdies and five bogeys in his last 36 holes overall.
Thomas Pieters (-10) is also tied for second place, with Shubhankar Sharma (-8) tied with Hovland and a trio tied at -7 led by Ian Poulter. This should be a very competitive finish to the second tournament of the European PGA Tour season.
