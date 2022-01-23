Skip to main content

How to Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The weather got back to normal for the third round, allowing Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to get back on track for today’s final round.

The first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship had strong scores and play, then in the second round, the winds swirled to 30-plus miles per hour, making a challenging round to say the least. Things leveled out on Saturday and now championship Sunday in the second event on the European PGA Tour will hopefully have great conditions for a fantastic finish.

Shane Lowry moved up the leaderboard after the third round to a tie for second place overall:

Very few golfers were able to have a quality second round due to the conditions, but nearly everyone in the top 10 of the leaderboard rebounding with a stronger third round on Saturday.

Scott Jamieson (-11) is looking to lead the tournament wire-to-wire as he enters the final round in first place again.

He finished his third round with five birdies and one bogey, which was more of a callback to the first round where he finished with nine birdies and zero bogeys. Through 54 holes he has 16 birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey on his scorecard.

Viktor Hovland (-8) slipped some after his stellar first round, shooting even par since then with five birdies and five bogeys in his last 36 holes overall.

Thomas Pieters (-10) is also tied for second place, with Shubhankar Sharma (-8) tied with Hovland and a trio tied at -7 led by Ian Poulter. This should be a very competitive finish to the second tournament of the European PGA Tour season.

