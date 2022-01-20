The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship kicks off the first round with three of the top 10 players in the world set to play.

The European PGA Tour kicked off its season in South Africa late last year, but then went on hiatus but is getting back on track with the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship today. In the past five years, this tournament has been won by Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood (twice). All four golfers will be in the field this week in what should be an exciting four days of golf.

How to Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In last year's tournament, both Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy started off strong and played well, but with two even rounds (72) McIlroy faded back for Hatton to win.

Hatton shot a -18 for the week and won by four strokes over Jason Scrivener and five strokes ahead of McIlroy.

The favorites heading into the first round are Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy (+650 to win).

Just behind them is Viktor Hovland (+1000 to win) with defending champion Hatton getting good betting odds (+2500 to win).

Former champion Westwood also played very well last year, finishing in seventh place with a -10 after slipping some on Championship Sunday. If Hatton, McIlroy and Westwood are all on their game again this year this should be a fantastic tournament to get the PGA European Tour back on track.

