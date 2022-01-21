After one round of golf, Royal McIlroy really struggled at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and will look to be better in the second round on Friday.

It was just one day of golf, but Rory McIlroy (E) is not off to the best start at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He is looking up at the leaders, Scott Jamieson (-9) and Viktor Hovland (-8) who played terrific rounds of golf to set them apart from the field. There are six other golfers in the field that are just two to three strokes off the lead and looking to make a move in the second round.

How to Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Jamieson built his day around nine birdies and zero shots over par on the day. He started the day with four birdies on the front nine and then five on the back nine, including the final hole of the day.

Just behind him is Hovland, who also had nine birdies, but a bogey on No. 12 was the difference between a share of the lead and second place.

Behind those two is Thomas Pieters (-) and a fivesome at (-6) featuring Victor Perez, Tyrrell Hatton, James Morrison, Takumi Kanaya and Ian Poulter.

For McIlroy, he finished the day even two birdies on the front nine balanced by three bogeys and two birdies on the back nine with one bogey on his final hole.

There is still a chance for McIlroy to come back, he is after all one of the best players in the world and has a big round in him every tournament.

