The course beat the golfers yesterday at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as the third round gets started today.

The second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship featured winds as high as 30 miles per hour and caused nearly every golfer in the field to completely fall off of their normal game. There were only a handful of positive scorecards, with many golfers still on the course as of this writing due to the delays.

How to Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the second round, Ian Poulter (-6) was able to tap in two birdies despite the conditions and avoid the trappings of bogeys with only two each for an even round. That was good enough to keep him right in the hunt, tied for second place on the leaderboard.

Scott Jamieson (-7) has the lead still after the first round, starting his day with a double-bogey and trying to make up ground from there. He tapped in two birdies, but then two more bogeys rounded out his card for the day.

Viktor Hovland is still in the mix tied for second (-6) with Poulter. His day was not as dramatic, finishing with one birdie and two bogeys overall.

The best round as of this writing came from Jeff Winther (69, -4) to get him to a respectable -4 for the tournament and in the mix.

If the conditions repeat like this today, then it will be a long day for the golfers and another low-scoring round.

