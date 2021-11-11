The first of two events in Dubai this month and the second to last event in the PGA European Tour takes place with the AVIV Dubai Championship, First Round.

Heading into the final event of the season, 2,000 points are on the line for golfers looking to make a dent in the monster lead that Collin Morikawa has built this season. This tournament is played on the Fire Course in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The first time this event was played was last year, and the scores the participating golfers put up were monstrous with the golfers absolutely crushing the course overall.

How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the second annual Golf in Dubai Championship, which was won by Antoine Rozner (-25) with Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Francesco Laporta, Matt Wallace and Andy Sullivan (-23) all finishing tied for second place.

Entering the first round, the favorites are Tommy Fleetwood (+900 to win, +240 top five and +125 top 10) and Paul Casey (+1000 to win, +250 for top five and +130 for top 10).

This season, Fleetwood is No. 13 in the Race to Dubai rankings with three top 12 finishes in his last three tournaments and four top 10 finishes this season.

Casey is higher in the Race to Dubai sitting at No. 7 today, with five top 10 finishes including one win and five top 15 finishes in his last five tournaments. He has been fantastic.

This is the second-to-last event on the European Tour and a warm-up in Dubai for the Championship next week.

Coming into today’s event, Collin Morikawa (3,856.4 points), Billy Horschel (-236.2) and Jon Rahm (-453.9) are far and away the favorites to win the European Tour and are warming up for the final event taking this one off.