Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There is a monster logjam at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the AVIV Dubai Championship, all looking to make a move today.
    Author:

    One day into the second-to-last tournament in the European PGA Tour saw some hot starts and a small lead built by Joachim Hansen (-9), the current leader in the clubhouse. He holds a two-stroke lead over a quartet at -7 and another five golfers sitting at -5 after the first round in Dubai.

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Hansen (-9) built his lead through steady play and securing nine birdies, one for every other hole on the course. He really hit a groove between the fourth and ninth holes, scoring a birdie on five out of six holes on the front nine.

    His lead was built on a combination of strong driving (332.5 yard average, No. 6 overall), putting (1.5 putts per green, No. 9 overall) and scrambling where he was perfect (100%, No. 1 overall).

    Continuing those trends will be a sure-fire way for Hansen to win his second event on the European Tour.

    Just behind Hansen at -7 overall are Paul Waring, Dean Burmester, Antoine Rozner and Andy Sullivan. Both Burmester and Rozner had clean scorecards with zero bogeys, while Waring and Sullivan had one blemish each.

    The next pack features Francesco Laporta, Zander Lombard, Callum Shinkwin, Tommy Fleetwood and Darren Fichardt all at -6 overall.

    Today is cutting day, so all the golfers are trying to keep pace with Hansen and the leaders to join the field this weekend.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    5:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16490520
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Round

    49 seconds ago
    Golf Course
    Womens Golf

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15641940
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Washington

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17135753
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Clippers

    6 hours ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    6 hours ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    6 hours ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17128618
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Kraken

    7 hours ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    7 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy