There is a monster logjam at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the AVIV Dubai Championship, all looking to make a move today.

One day into the second-to-last tournament in the European PGA Tour saw some hot starts and a small lead built by Joachim Hansen (-9), the current leader in the clubhouse. He holds a two-stroke lead over a quartet at -7 and another five golfers sitting at -5 after the first round in Dubai.

How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hansen (-9) built his lead through steady play and securing nine birdies, one for every other hole on the course. He really hit a groove between the fourth and ninth holes, scoring a birdie on five out of six holes on the front nine.

His lead was built on a combination of strong driving (332.5 yard average, No. 6 overall), putting (1.5 putts per green, No. 9 overall) and scrambling where he was perfect (100%, No. 1 overall).

Continuing those trends will be a sure-fire way for Hansen to win his second event on the European Tour.

Just behind Hansen at -7 overall are Paul Waring, Dean Burmester, Antoine Rozner and Andy Sullivan. Both Burmester and Rozner had clean scorecards with zero bogeys, while Waring and Sullivan had one blemish each.

The next pack features Francesco Laporta, Zander Lombard, Callum Shinkwin, Tommy Fleetwood and Darren Fichardt all at -6 overall.

Today is cutting day, so all the golfers are trying to keep pace with Hansen and the leaders to join the field this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.