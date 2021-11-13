With two rounds in the books at the PGA European Tour's AVIV Dubai Championship, Antoine Rozner holds a one-stroke lead.

With two rounds in the books at the PGA European Tour's AVIV Dubai Championship, Antoine Rozner holds a one-stroke lead at 15 under par. Joachim Hansen (-14) moved from first place to one stroke behind Rozner in the second round, as Rozner had the best round of the day.

How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two golfers have been outstanding so far. They have combined for 29 birdies and zero bogeys so far.

Francesco Laporta (-14) is tied for second place with a great scorecard himself, with 13 birdies, one eagle and one bogey through two rounds.

Other golfers in the mix include Kalle Samooja (-13), who has just two bogeys so far, Paul Waring (-12), who took a step back Friday, and Tommy Fleetwood (-12), who has been consistent with back-to-back scores of 66.

Coming into this tournament, Fleetwood was the favorite to win, with Paul Casey (-8) right behind him in the odds. Casey has been up and down so far with 13 birdies but five bogeys.