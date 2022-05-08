Skip to main content

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Betfred British open hosted by Danny Willet tees off on Mother’s Day morning on Sunday.

Through three rounds at the Betfred British Open hosted by Danny Willet, there have been two golfers jockeying for the top spot with Thorbjørn Olesen (-11) sitting in the driver seat entering the final round. There is a lot of golf to be played, but with a three-stroke lead over the field, this is Olesen’s tournament to lose here today.

Olesen had an amazing third round, highlighted by knocking in two separate eagles in the same round to take and then build upon his lead:

The two eagles for Olesen in the third round came on the fifth and 17th holes to bookend his day. Otherwise, he would have ended the day with one birdie and two bogeys for an underwhelming third round.

If those two eagles went for birdies, Olesen would have still wrapped the third round with a one-stroke lead after a subpar round from Hurly Long (-8).

Through two rounds Long had the lead, but his 73 in the third round really knocked him back. Through 12 holes on Saturday, he had four bogeys and no birdies throwing away his lead, then he fought back some with three birdies on the final six holes.

Long had four bogeys through 36 holes before equaling that in a third of the time in one round.

Marcus Armitage (-8) is also tied for second place with five others tied at -7, four strokes off the lead.

With the way Long and Armitage have played this tournament, this is an attainable comeback and worth keeping an eye on with just three strokes separating first place and the field.

