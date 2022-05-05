The DP World Tour leaves Spain and heads to Great Britain for the Betfred British Masters, the first round of which begins on Thursday.

This year, Danny Willett is hosting the Betfred British Masters from The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England. Last year was a great event, with tour veteran Richard Bland winning his first event on the tour just a few years before his 50th birthday. This year, there are 12 top 20 players on the DP World Tour this season in the field, making for a very competitive group on the course starting today.

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, First Round today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Richard Bland won this event last year, his first tour win at the age of 48 in a historic and emotional win for the veteran golfer:

The betting favorite entering the first round is Robert McIntyre (+2200). He is closely followed by Jordan Smith, Adrian Meronk and Sam Horsfield (+2500).

Bland (+3500) has decent odds to grab as a repeat winner at this event with the serendipity of winning his first tournament here last year.

This tournament was last won in back-to-back years by Bernard Gallacher in 1974 and 1975, with no golfer ever winning in consecutive years since then. Lee Westwood (+4500) won not too long ago in 2007 and is in the field this week as well.

When Westwood won, the tournament was held on this course, giving him the home course advantage and familiarity overall. He is definitely one to watch starting today and potentially over the course of the week.

The golf world will shift focus to the second major of the season at the end of this month, giving all of these golfers more opportunities to warm up and climb leaderboards.

