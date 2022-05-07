Skip to main content

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The weekend tees off the third round of the Betfred British Masters here today.

Heading into the weekend, the cut line was established at even par as the final 68 golfers march on to try and win the Betfred British Masters, hosted by Danny Willet this year. At the top of the leaderboard sits Hurly Long (-9) with a one-stroke lead over a trio of golfers and a two-stroke lead over one more that are right there in contention starting off here this morning.

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Betfred British Masters, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rasmus Højgaard finds himself tied for fifth place heading into the weekend after two strong overall rounds:

Long lived on the front nine in the second round to build his lead and secure his spot at the top of the leaderboard. Overall he has 13 birdies and four bogeys on the day, five of those birdies and just one bogey came in the second round all on the front nine holes.

If he remains this consistent, there is a path for him to build on his lead today heading into the final round tomorrow.

The trio tied at -8 are Thorbjorn Olesen, Marcus Kinhult and Richie Ramsay who all are just a stroke behind the lead entering today.

Kinhult finished the day with a 66 on the back of five birdies, an eagle and one bogey overall.

Ramsay has been consistent with a 67 and a 69 in the first two rounds, one of only three golfers with back-to-back days of 60 rounds.

The tournament is wide open for the taking for someone to have an explosive round today and put all the pressure on the field to play catch up on Championship Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

