How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There is a competitive leaderboard entering the second round of the Betfred Masters on Friday.

Through 18 holes, there is a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard at the Betfred British Masters entering today’s second round. Ryan Fox and Thorbjorn Olesen are tied at six-under par after they each posted a 66, with three more golfers just one stroke back and another cluster of four sitting two strokes back as play resumes here today.

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Second Round today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Betfred British Masters, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nicolai Hojgaard finds himself at even par through the first 18 holes, but only five strokes back and in the hunt still:

In the first round, Fox built his lead with seven birdies and one bogey, closing the day out with five birdies on the final 10 holes. He ended the day with three straight birdies to force a tie at the top.

Tied at the top is Olesen, who finished with just six birdies and no bogeys; he was able to stay at the top of the leaderboard all day.

Richie Ramsay, Hurley Long and Ashun Wu are all tied at five-under par, just one stroke back of the two leaders. Wu ended the day with zero bogeys and five birdies while Ramsay finished with six birdies and one bogey.

Just two strokes back are Justin Walters, Edoardo Molinari, Brandon Stone, Rasmus Hojgaard through the first round.

Jordan Smith (three-under) and Adri Arnaus (two-under) are both in the mix and have the opportunity to rise up the standings today to either take the lead or get back into the hunt heading into the weekend.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Betfred British Masters, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Second Round

