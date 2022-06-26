The final round of the BMW International Open has the field still chasing Haotong Li on Sunday.

Haotong Li (-20) is starting today at the BMW International Open the same way he has started every round this week, in the lead. The field has been looking up at Li since the front nine of the first round from Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany, as he looks to sustain his three-stroke lead over some of the best golfers on the DP World Tour today.

How to Watch BMW International Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch BMW International Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

If not for a bogey on the final hole of the third round, Li would be walking into today with a four-stroke lead. Despite that bogey, he is in the lead and will be in the final pairing with Thomas Pieters (-17) who is alone in second place.

The third round was the first time this week Li has shown a chip in the armor, ending the day with three bogeys and not taking care of business on par-five holes.

Through the first two rounds, Li was -10 on the four par fives, but on Saturday, he ended with a birdie, an eagle, a par and a bogey on those four holes.

For Pieters, the fourth-ranked player on the DP World Tour this season he has spent the last two days chipping away at Li’s lead.

Over his last 36 holes, he is -14 with 11 birdies, two eagles and just the one bogey.

Jordan Smith (-16) is four strokes back with Darius Van Driel and Ryan Fox both five strokes back entering championship Sunday.

