How to Watch BMW International Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The DP World Tour heads to Germany again for the first round of the BMW International Open on Thursday in this exciting golf tournament.

The 2022 BMW International Open tees off the first round from Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany. Three of the top-10 players this season on the DP World Tour are in action with Thomas Pieters (sixth), Ryan Fox (seventh) and Pablo Larrazábal (eighth) as Pieters and Fox aim for their second win of the season and Larrazábal his third win of the season.

How to Watch BMW International Open, First Round today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch BMW International Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Since 2011, Larrazábal has won this event twice and on this same course. He won in 2011 over Sergio Garcia and then again in 2015 by one stroke over Henrik Stenson.

Since 1989 when this event debuted, only Thomas Bjørn, Paul Azinger and Stenson have won this event twice, giving Larrazábal a path to be the most decorated golfer on this course and in this tournament this week.

Entering today, the favorite to win is Billy Horschel (+1100), with Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia (+1800) next up.

Pieters (+2000), Fox (+2200) and Larrazábal (+3500) all have solid odds to win this week as well.

Last year's winner, Hovland is not in the field this season as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are coming off a major tournament at the U.S. Open that saw English Matt Fitzpatrick take home his first major.

With a win or strong performance, Pieters, Fox and Larrazábal will have the opportunity to move up the standings and inch closer to Will Zalatoris, Rory McIlroy, Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas who all have 2,000+ points.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

BMW International Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How to Watch BMW International Open, First Round

