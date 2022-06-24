Skip to main content

How to Watch BMW International Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the BMW International Open tees off on Friday with Haotong Li in the lead and a competitive field just behind.

The ball has been absolutely flying off the club through one round at the Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany, with Haotong Li (-10) in the lead by one stroke. Overall, 45 total golfers shot under 70 in the first round showing how well the field has been playing. The cut line will be established today with so many golfers in contention after one round.

How to Watch BMW International Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch BMW International Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Robert McIntyre was one of the many golfers to shoot in the 60s in the first round finishing with five-under-par after 18 holes:

Li is off to a phenomenal start, with a few others right there in his rearview mirror just a stroke or two off the lead. The course has played really well from the tees to the greens and the weather so far, setting up a great weekend of golf starting today.

In the first round, Li had a clean scorecard with six birdies and two eagles, really playing well all day, especially on par-five holes, with two of his eagles and two bogeys on the four long holes.

Just a stroke back is Daan Huizing at nine-under-par after a 63 in the first round. It was birdie season for Huizing with nine birdies and zero bogeys on the day.

Nikolai Von Dellingshausen is two strokes back at eight-under-par after seven birdies, one eagle and just one bogey on the day.

All three at the top of the leaderboard are on fire and look to continue that momentum into the second round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

BMW International Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012347119h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch BMW International Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jun 22, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) breaks his bat while batting against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
USATSI_18554680
WNBA

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
USATSI_18390807 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Mystics at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
USATSI_18577909
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Ben Macaluso9 hours ago
USATSI_18581170
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Orange vs. Team Gold

By Ben Macaluso9 hours ago
GTY-1334309744
entertainment

How to Watch Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane

By Kristofer Habbas9 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) stands on the pitcher's mound after giving a up home run to Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (not pictured) during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
88936FBD-BA93-4AAF-8815-212C1A415832
entertainment

How to Watch Buckhead Shore Series Premiere

By Adam Childs9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy