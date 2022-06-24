The second round of the BMW International Open tees off on Friday with Haotong Li in the lead and a competitive field just behind.

The ball has been absolutely flying off the club through one round at the Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany, with Haotong Li (-10) in the lead by one stroke. Overall, 45 total golfers shot under 70 in the first round showing how well the field has been playing. The cut line will be established today with so many golfers in contention after one round.

How to Watch BMW International Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Robert McIntyre was one of the many golfers to shoot in the 60s in the first round finishing with five-under-par after 18 holes:

Li is off to a phenomenal start, with a few others right there in his rearview mirror just a stroke or two off the lead. The course has played really well from the tees to the greens and the weather so far, setting up a great weekend of golf starting today.

In the first round, Li had a clean scorecard with six birdies and two eagles, really playing well all day, especially on par-five holes, with two of his eagles and two bogeys on the four long holes.

Just a stroke back is Daan Huizing at nine-under-par after a 63 in the first round. It was birdie season for Huizing with nine birdies and zero bogeys on the day.

Nikolai Von Dellingshausen is two strokes back at eight-under-par after seven birdies, one eagle and just one bogey on the day.

All three at the top of the leaderboard are on fire and look to continue that momentum into the second round.

