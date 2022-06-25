The third round of the BMW International Open starts how the second round ended with Haotong Li in the lead today.

Through two rounds in Germany, Haotong Li (-15) still holds a one-stroke lead at the BMW International Open as the tournament enters the weekend. The cut line was drawn at four-under-par, with Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ashun Wu, Oliver Bekker and Thorbjørn Olesen all missing the cut but in the top 25 of the DP World Tour standings entering this week.

How to Watch BMW International Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Ryan Fox shot a 64 to tie for the best round of the day in the second round to keep pace just one stroke back:

While Li is still in the lead, he took a step back in the second round after a perfect, clean scorecard in the first round. In the second round, he went for five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys, with nearly all of his non-par holes coming on the front nine.

For the second straight day, he eagled the fifth hole and took care of business on par-five holes. Through two rounds of four par-five holes, Li has four birdies, three eagles and one par.

Sitting right behind Li on the leaderboard are three top 11 ranked players and Daan Huizing all within four strokes of the lead.

