The final round of the Catalunya Championship kicks off this morning to crown a champion today.

From Spain, the final round of the Catalunya Championship gets started today with Oliver Bekker (-11) in the lead as he tries to win his first tournament of the season on the DP World Tour. There are three golfers within three strokes of the lead with one, Laurie Canter (-9) only two strokes back after entering the third round with the lead starting the weekend.

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Laurie Canter has some work to do after slipping some and sitting in second place overall on the leaderboard through three rounds:

Bekker built his overall lead with strong first and third rounds, shooting par in between for the second round. The second round could be key with the hole order today in the championship round mirroring that of the second round.

Yesterday Bekker finished the day with four birdies, an eagle and one bogey overall. He has really played well on No. 15 with a birdie and two eagles so far this tournament.

Just behind Bekker is Canter who was in the lead after the second round, but wavered some, giving up his lead after only a -2 on the day.

Canter finished the day with five birdies, but balanced that with three bogeys.

The duo of Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli of Italy both ended the third round three strokes off the lead at -8 overall.

Molinari is on the rise shooting a -9 over his last 36 holes with nine birdies and eagle and two bogeys on his card. In the third round, he shot a -6 with zero bogeys on his card and looked like the best golfer on the course for the day.

