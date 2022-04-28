How to Watch Catalunya Championship, First Round

The DP World Tour goes back-to-back events in Spain with the Catalunya Championship starting on Thursday.

Before the DP World Tour starts to country hop from England to Belgium to the Netherlands, they stay in Spain for their second straight event with the Catalunya Championship from the Stadium Course in Girona, Spain, starting on Thursday. Pablo Larrazábal is looking for a second straight win in his home country as he is becoming one of the best overall golfers on the tour this season.

Larrazábal (+3000) comes in with strong odds as the fourth-best chance to win the tournament this week. He comes in as the No. 4 golfer on the tour this season with two wins so far already in seven tournaments.

This season, Larrazábal has two wins as well as third-and fifth-place finishes.

He has really broken out this season as one of the best overall golfers on the DP World Tour and despite being in fourth place in the points standings, if he maintains this play, he might be the favorite to win it all this week and this season.

The actual betting favorite to win is Bernd Wiesberger (+2000) with Adrian Otaegui (+2500) not far behind him in the odds.

This is the first running of this event as the two Spanish events from last week and this week were added to the schedule for this season.

