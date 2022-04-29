The second round of the Catalunya Championship kicks off today with a logjam at the top of the leaderboard.

Through one round of the Catalunya Championship, there is a three-way tie in Spain as the DP World Tour continues for the second straight week in the country. A lot is on the line as every golfer is trying to edge their way up the standings and prepare for the second golf major of the season coming next month.

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

At the top of the leaderboard at -6 overall after the first round are Jeff Winther, Darren Fichardt and Oliver Bekker. The trio played very well in the first round to steal a share of the lead entering today.

Fichardt knocked in eight birdies but ended his day on a double-bogey that dropped bhim ack into the pack after having the potential to be in sole position of the lead entering today’s second round. That kind of ending can really get in the head of a golfer, especially as they start the day on that hole today.

Bekker also had eight birdies and a double-bogey with Winther going for seven birdies and one bogey on the day.

That play at the top if sustainable could allow those three to run away with the tournament, but there are three others tied at -5 and five more tied at -4 overall entering today’s second round.

