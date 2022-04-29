Skip to main content

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Catalunya Championship kicks off today with a logjam at the top of the leaderboard.

Through one round of the Catalunya Championship, there is a three-way tie in Spain as the DP World Tour continues for the second straight week in the country. A lot is on the line as every golfer is trying to edge their way up the standings and prepare for the second golf major of the season coming next month.

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Catalunya Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At the top of the leaderboard at -6 overall after the first round are Jeff Winther, Darren Fichardt and Oliver Bekker. The trio played very well in the first round to steal a share of the lead entering today.

Fichardt knocked in eight birdies but ended his day on a double-bogey that dropped bhim ack into the pack after having the potential to be in sole position of the lead entering today’s second round. That kind of ending can really get in the head of a golfer, especially as they start the day on that hole today.

Bekker also had eight birdies and a double-bogey with Winther going for seven birdies and one bogey on the day.

That play at the top if sustainable could allow those three to run away with the tournament, but there are three others tied at -5 and five more tied at -4 overall entering today’s second round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Catalunya Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1008085591h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy