Laurie Canter has the lead entering the third round of the Catalunya Championship on Saturday.

The cut line was set at +3 for the weekend, setting up the final two rounds of the Catalunya Championship, starting with this morning's third round. Laurie Canter (-7) enters the weekend with the lead by one stroke over the field, which has a competitive group behind Canter. Two golfers are just one stroke back and five more are sitting two strokes back of the lead entering today.

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Catalunya Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through two rounds, Canter (-7) has navigated the course with nine birdies, an eagle and four bogeys through 36 holes. The course has been tough for everyone through two rounds only giving up so much to the golfers so far.

There have been zero golfers this week to shoot two rounds in the 60s, proving how tough the course has been to play.

Just behind Canter are the pair of James Morrison and Oliver Bekker (-6), only one stroke behind.

Both golfers took a step back with rounds in the 70s after initially shooting in the 60s in their first round. Morrison finished the second round with three birdies and two bogeys while Bekker went for three birdies, an eagle and five bogeys on the day.

The weekend should present similar challenges for the golfers and keeping their scorecard as close to 69 for the next two rounds could be the difference in winning or playing themselves out of the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.