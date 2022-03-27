Skip to main content

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is filled with nothing but drama here today.

The field in the third round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters treated the course like a snow globe, shaking up the leaderboard more than any other round and setting up for a dramatic finish today. Entering today, Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk (-8) are tied for the lead after each golfer played consistent rounds entering today, with eight others within three strokes of the lead.

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pablo Larrazabal (-6) is tied for fourth entering the final round after starting Saturday with the lead. He fell after 75 in round three shooting five bogeys and two birdies for the round. Larrazabal has the ability to shoot himself back into the tournament, but the third round was rough.

In fact, six of the current top 10 golfers on the leaderboard shot par or over for the day on Saturday allowing the current leaders to stumble into their positions.

Jordan started the third round with a rough +3 through the front nine, then birdied five of the final nine holes to end with a share of the lead while Meronk shot an even-par for the day with five birdies and five bogeys.

Kalle Samooja (-7) is alone in third place after playing the best yesterday and vaulting up the leaderboard with a 66 fueled by eight birdies and one double-bogey.

Larrazabal is tied with Wilco Nienaber and Adrian Otaegui at -6, two strokes off the lead with Chase Hanna, Ewen Ferguson, Edoardo Molinari and Niklas Norgaard Moller (-5) all tied at just three strokes back entering play today.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
European PGA Tour

