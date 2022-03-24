Skip to main content

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters kicks off today on the European PGA Tour.

After nearly a month in Africa with multiple events, the DP World Tour is back in Qatar before taking a break before the first major on the golf schedule, The Masters. This week, five of the top 10 players on the DP World Tour, along with some of the other top-ranked players are in Texas for the WGC, Dell Technologies Match Play event, will participate.

The favorite heading into today is Dean Burmester (+1800) with Adri Arnaus (+2000), Jordan Smith (+2200) and George Coetzee (+2200) also projected as favorites to win this week.

Rozner (+5000) has good odds to take as a flier for a potential back-to-back win here after his dramatic win last year.

This is the 25th playing of this event that has seen three golfers win twice over the years with Paul Lawrie (1999, 2012), Adam Scott (2002, 2008) and Branden Grace (2015, 2016). Seeing Rozner get a win this week would add him to this group.

So far this year in eight tournaments, there have been eight separate winners on the DP World Tour. This event is worth 2,750 points for the winner which could have a big impact on the standings at the end of the week.

The top three are not in the field this week, giving Jordan Smith the opportunity to jump into third place and make some ground on Viktor Hovland who is sitting at the top of the leaderboard today.

