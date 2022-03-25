The second round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters kicks off today with a very competitive leaderboard.

Through one round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Pablo Larrazabal (-8) holds a two-stroke lead over a very competitive field of golfers in the mix entering today. Four others are tied at -6 overall and are sitting just a few good holes away from the top of the leaderboard. Larrazabal will look to create some more separation from the rest of the field here in the second round, ahead of both the cut and the weekend, with a strong round today.

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Tied with three others in second place at -6 overall, Adrian Meronk finished the first round with a very strong day on the golf course:

In the first round, Meronk finished tied with Romain Langasque, Shubhankar Sharma and Marcus Helligkilde for second place, just two strokes off the leader.

Meronk was terrific all day with three birdies in his first four holes, then closed the day with four birdies on the final seven holes.

Langasque and Meronk both finished with seven birdies and one bogey, while both Sharma and Helligkilde were perfect on the day with six birdies and zero bogeys.

The leader in the clubhouse, Larrazabal ended his first round with birdies on all but three holes on the back nine and nine total birdies to one bogey on the day. He was on fire for the final nine holes with birdie after birdie really carving the course up.

Two others are tied at -5 in Ewen Ferguson and Robert Rock with seven more at -4 overall, in the hunt, but with a lot of work to do led by Laurie Canter and Antoine Rozner.

