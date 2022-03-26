How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The first round of the Commercial Bank of Qatar Masters in Doha GC, Doha, Qatar saw Pablo Larrazabal jump out to a strong lead with a near-perfect first 18 holes. He then fell back down to earth, allowing three others to close the gap and make this a tournament. All it takes is one round for a golfer to take over or give away a lead in a tournament, now starting today this is going to come down to the final 36 holes.
How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round today:
Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET
TV: The Golf Channel
Dean Burmester (-2) found himself between a rock and a hard place, so he decided to move the rock with some help:
In the first round, Larrazabal scored nine birdies to one bogey, then followed that up with four birdies, one eagle, three bogeys and one double-bogey in the second round. The back nine continued to be his friend with a -11 through 18 holes and zero bogeys, while the front nine has really hurt him shooting +2 with four bogeys and a double-bogey.
Just behind Larrazabal are a trio of golfers tied at -8 overall.
Chase Hanna raced up the leaderboard with Wilco Nienaber and Adrian Meronk all right there in the mix.
In the second round, Chase shot -6 with six birdies and zero bogeys while Nienaber shot a second straight -4, but this time with four birdies and zero bogeys. Those two did a great job cleaning things up in the second round and moving up the leaderboard.
Romain Langasque (-7) and a quartet of golfers (-6) are also just three strokes off the lead entering today.
