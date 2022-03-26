We are heading into the weekend of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and the third round today.

The first round of the Commercial Bank of Qatar Masters in Doha GC, Doha, Qatar saw Pablo Larrazabal jump out to a strong lead with a near-perfect first 18 holes. He then fell back down to earth, allowing three others to close the gap and make this a tournament. All it takes is one round for a golfer to take over or give away a lead in a tournament, now starting today this is going to come down to the final 36 holes.

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Dean Burmester (-2) found himself between a rock and a hard place, so he decided to move the rock with some help:

In the first round, Larrazabal scored nine birdies to one bogey, then followed that up with four birdies, one eagle, three bogeys and one double-bogey in the second round. The back nine continued to be his friend with a -11 through 18 holes and zero bogeys, while the front nine has really hurt him shooting +2 with four bogeys and a double-bogey.

Just behind Larrazabal are a trio of golfers tied at -8 overall.

Chase Hanna raced up the leaderboard with Wilco Nienaber and Adrian Meronk all right there in the mix.

In the second round, Chase shot -6 with six birdies and zero bogeys while Nienaber shot a second straight -4, but this time with four birdies and zero bogeys. Those two did a great job cleaning things up in the second round and moving up the leaderboard.

Romain Langasque (-7) and a quartet of golfers (-6) are also just three strokes off the lead entering today.

