Skip to main content

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

We are heading into the weekend of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and the third round today.

The first round of the Commercial Bank of Qatar Masters in Doha GC, Doha, Qatar saw Pablo Larrazabal jump out to a strong lead with a near-perfect first 18 holes. He then fell back down to earth, allowing three others to close the gap and make this a tournament. All it takes is one round for a golfer to take over or give away a lead in a tournament, now starting today this is going to come down to the final 36 holes.

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dean Burmester (-2) found himself between a rock and a hard place, so he decided to move the rock with some help:

In the first round, Larrazabal scored nine birdies to one bogey, then followed that up with four birdies, one eagle, three bogeys and one double-bogey in the second round. The back nine continued to be his friend with a -11 through 18 holes and zero bogeys, while the front nine has really hurt him shooting +2 with four bogeys and a double-bogey.

Just behind Larrazabal are a trio of golfers tied at -8 overall.

Chase Hanna raced up the leaderboard with Wilco Nienaber and Adrian Meronk all right there in the mix.

In the second round, Chase shot -6 with six birdies and zero bogeys while Nienaber shot a second straight -4, but this time with four birdies and zero bogeys. Those two did a great job cleaning things up in the second round and moving up the leaderboard.

Romain Langasque (-7) and a quartet of golfers (-6) are also just three strokes off the lead entering today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_10206986 (1)
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates with center Mark Williams (15) during the second half against Cal State Fullerton during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Elite Eight Matchup: No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Arkansas

By Mike McDaniel4 hours ago
RUGBY copy
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Melbourne Storm vs. Parramatta Eels

By Phil Watson4 hours ago
RUGBY copy
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Penrith Panthers vs. Newcastle Knights

By Phil Watson6 hours ago
g league ignite
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17956823
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Clippers

By Evan Massey8 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates form the bench after a score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy