How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Final Round

The best day in every golf week has even more excitement as championship Sunday has arrived for the DP World Tour Championship.

The final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai has set the stage for a potentially dramatic and exciting end today. Rory McIlroy (-14) has a one-stroke lead over Sam Horsfield (-13) with six others within three strokes, including Collin Morikawa (-11) all in contention. McIlroy won the event in 2012 and 2015, and with a win, would be the first person to win this event three times.

How to DP World Tour Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

McIlroy reclaimed the lead behind a 67 (-5) round as Horsfield shot a 69 (-3). The two have been trading the lead from the first round to this morning and should make for a fun battle on the course today in Dubai.

Between the two, McIlroy has been more steady with birdies (18) compared to Horsfield (16), while Horsfield has double the eagles (2), but nearly double the bogeys (7 to 4) as well.

Behind those two are Alexander Bjork and Robert Macintyre (-12), Shane Lowry, John Catlin, Joachim Hansen and Morikawa (-11) all in the hunt.

This season, Morikawa has been the best overall player on the European PGA Tour coming in as the No. 1 ranked player in the Race to Dubai. Morikawa has been steady all week with 15 birdies and four bogeys but left a lot of opportunities on the course yesterday with 12 straight pars to end the day.

A champion will be crowned today with McIlroy looking to make more history as he continues to build his resume.

